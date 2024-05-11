The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Shares Bought by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,188 shares during the period. The European Equity Fund accounts for 1.2% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 4.73% of The European Equity Fund worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The European Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in The European Equity Fund by 10.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 300,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 16,505 shares during the period. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The European Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE EEA remained flat at $9.15 on Friday. 1,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,175. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54.

The European Equity Fund Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

