Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $122.50

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 122.50 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.54), with a volume of 26542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50 ($1.46).
Transense Technologies Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £19.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 102.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 101.98.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Transense Technologies news, insider Ryan Maughan purchased 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,491.74 ($4,386.61). 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Transense Technologies Company Profile
Transense Technologies plc develops and supplies specialist sensor systems. It operates through two segments: Translogik and SAWsense. The company offers tire inspection tools for vehicle fleet operators, tire suppliers, and service centers to measure and digitally capture safety-critical tire inspection data; radio frequency identification tags for asset tracking, as well as to prevent tire theft and cloning; and advanced sensor solutions for accurate non-contact measurement of torque, force, pressure and temperature for aerospace, electric motors and drives, industrial machinery, and high-performance automotive sectors.
