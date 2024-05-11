Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $153.49

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 153.49 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 153.49 ($1.93), with a volume of 18128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147 ($1.85).

Town Centre Securities Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 139.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 134.11. The firm has a market cap of £63.66 million, a P/E ratio of -251.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.44.

Get Town Centre Securities alerts:

Town Centre Securities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Town Centre Securities’s payout ratio is -833.33%.

Insider Transactions at Town Centre Securities

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

In other news, insider Michael Ziff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.77), for a total value of £28,200 ($35,427.14). Corporate insiders own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Town Centre Securities PLC (the "Company") is a public limited company domiciled in the United Kingdom. Its shares are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The address of its registered office is Town Centre House, The Merrion Centre, Leeds LS2 8LY. The principal activities of the group during the period remained those of property investment, development and trading and the provision of car parking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.