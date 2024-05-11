Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.05

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.05 and last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 333738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 5.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$190.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.75.

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.