Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.05

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.05 and last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 333738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on Cardiol Therapeutics
Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %
Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cardiol Therapeutics
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.