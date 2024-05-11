Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 208,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 71,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Electrum Discovery Trading Up 20.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 21.82, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$3.80 million and a PE ratio of -1.50.

About Electrum Discovery

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

