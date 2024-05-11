Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 208,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 71,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Electrum Discovery Trading Up 20.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 21.82, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$3.80 million and a PE ratio of -1.50.
About Electrum Discovery
Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Electrum Discovery
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Electrum Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrum Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.