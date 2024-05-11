Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), with a volume of 421733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated an “under review” rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Horizonte Minerals Trading Down 7.7 %

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £809,340.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.63, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 6.62.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

