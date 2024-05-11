Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $221.12

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 221.12 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 223 ($2.80), with a volume of 39074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.64).
Hansa Investment Stock Down 0.9 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 208.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 203.40. The company has a quick ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 24.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £88.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2,210.00 and a beta of 0.71.
Hansa Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Hansa Investment’s payout ratio is -3,000.00%.
About Hansa Investment
Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
