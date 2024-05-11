Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.46 and last traded at $12.61. Approximately 330,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 700,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $511.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.93, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.26. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.71%.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at $5,039,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 120,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,439 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 40,676 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 423.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

