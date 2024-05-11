Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.90 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Janus International Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Janus International Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE JBI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,984,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23. Janus International Group has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Janus International Group news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $2,289,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,865 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,979.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Janus International Group news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $2,289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,979.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,374,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 285,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,952.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,300. Company insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

