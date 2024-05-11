Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance
Shares of HGV stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.12. 1,039,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,348. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.94. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Grand Vacations
In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,046,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,712.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,046,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,712.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,832. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Hilton Grand Vacations
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.
