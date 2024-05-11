Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Guild had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $231.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.
Guild Stock Performance
GHLD stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.03. 5,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198. Guild has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $918.33 million, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.01.
Guild Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Guild
Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
