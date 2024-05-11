First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $169.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. First Advantage updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.980 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.88-0.98 EPS.

First Advantage Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of FA traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $15.99. 273,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,897. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 72.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. First Advantage has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on First Advantage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Advantage

In other news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 696,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,802,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

