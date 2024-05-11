Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Evergy updated its FY24 guidance to $3.73-3.93 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.730-3.930 EPS.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.42. 4,709,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Evergy has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $63.39.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

