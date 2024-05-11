Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Evergy updated its FY24 guidance to $3.73-3.93 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.730-3.930 EPS.
EVRG traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.42. 4,709,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Evergy has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $63.39.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.
Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.
