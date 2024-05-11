Stantec (TSE:STN) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$117.33 and last traded at C$112.73, with a volume of 268206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$116.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on STN. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Stantec from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stantec from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.85.

Stantec Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$112.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$106.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82. The company has a market cap of C$12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. On average, analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 4.1810964 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stantec news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total transaction of C$232,040.00. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

