FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.05

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.05 and last traded at $56.98, with a volume of 233286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on FormFactor from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FormFactor

FormFactor Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $427,656.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 6,094 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $339,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,413 shares of company stock worth $2,484,512 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,387,000 after buying an additional 862,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth about $21,454,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,484,000. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,862,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 124.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 224,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.