AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AER. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.38.

AER traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.17. 1,635,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,180. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.84. AerCap has a 1-year low of $54.88 and a 1-year high of $92.45.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AerCap will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 210.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

