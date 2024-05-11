China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Up 417.9% in April

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, an increase of 417.9% from the April 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

China Natural Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

CHNR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,743. China Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Natural Resources in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

