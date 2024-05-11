Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

YOU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

NYSE:YOU traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.96. 2,283,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.59. Clear Secure has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $27.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Clear Secure in the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Clear Secure by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

