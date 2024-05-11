Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Drops By 88.2%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CareCloud Trading Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ:CCLDP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,289. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $28.00.
About CareCloud
