Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Drops By 88.2%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CareCloud Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:CCLDP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,289. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Get CareCloud alerts:

About CareCloud

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.