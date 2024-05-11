CoreCivic’s (CXW) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CXW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CoreCivic

CoreCivic Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CoreCivic stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 746,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,860. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.81.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CoreCivic will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic

In other CoreCivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $738,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,992,230.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $738,675.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,992,230.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CoreCivic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 374,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 116,542 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,910,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,343,000 after buying an additional 351,508 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in CoreCivic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.