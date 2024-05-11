Apex Resources (CVE:APX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Apex Resources Inc. (CVE:APX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 37000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Apex Resources Stock Up 100.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.56.

About Apex Resources

(Get Free Report)

Apex Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lead, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Jersey Emerald Tungsten-Lead-Zinc property consisting of 28 crown granted mineral claims, four 2-post claims, and 80 mineral units located in southeastern British Columbia; and the Ore Hill property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in southern British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.