Immunocore’s (IMCR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.00.

IMCR stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.95. 335,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,995. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.41. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.72 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the third quarter valued at $650,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 109.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 301,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after buying an additional 158,086 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Immunocore by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Immunocore by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Immunocore by 103.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

