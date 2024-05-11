Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Holdings Raised by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 209.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF comprises 0.8% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter worth about $108,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.39. The company had a trading volume of 48,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,668. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $78.54 and a 1-year high of $103.42.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
