Berger Financial Group Inc Invests $203,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 861 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $17.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $314.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,518,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,839. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.42 and a 12 month high of $316.22. The stock has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.85.
Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.00.
In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $6,666,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,665,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,585,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.96, for a total value of $125,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $6,666,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,665,300 shares in the company, valued at $504,585,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,410 shares of company stock valued at $96,626,954. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
