Berger Financial Group Inc Invests $203,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 861 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $17.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $314.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,518,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,839. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.42 and a 12 month high of $316.22. The stock has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.85.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $6,666,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,665,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,585,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.96, for a total value of $125,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $6,666,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,665,300 shares in the company, valued at $504,585,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,410 shares of company stock valued at $96,626,954. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

