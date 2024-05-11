Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 70,219 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,219 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $17,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,100,000 after acquiring an additional 315,999 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after buying an additional 585,104 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,261,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,176,000 after buying an additional 416,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,029,000 after buying an additional 2,106,010 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234,737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.80. 2,359,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,831. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.79. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

