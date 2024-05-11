Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Lowered to $20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PYCR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.53.

Shares of PYCR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,313. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.49 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,414.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,844,000 after acquiring an additional 710,370 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paycor HCM by 0.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 709,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

