Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases Shares of 4,970 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.92. The company had a trading volume of 664,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,937. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average is $48.15.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

