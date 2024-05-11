Berger Financial Group Inc Lowers Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,979 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 51,447,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,697,236. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

