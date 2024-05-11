Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Trading Up 1%

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.28 and last traded at $47.23. Approximately 597,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,779,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.46.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.