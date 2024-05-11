iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 1,881.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,083 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises about 2.2% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AOR remained flat at $55.29 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 74,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,678. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.07.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

