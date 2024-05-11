Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $44.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised Cheesecake Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,507,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,332. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $38.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

