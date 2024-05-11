CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Raised to $52.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.93.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRSP traded down $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $51.17. 1,633,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,193. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.80.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. The firm’s revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,335 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,986 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,134,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,017,000 after acquiring an additional 48,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,564,000 after purchasing an additional 46,148 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,879,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,661,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

