CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Short Interest Update

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the April 15th total of 67,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CEA Industries Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CEAD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 10,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,429. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. CEA Industries has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $0.86.

Get CEA Industries alerts:

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative return on equity of 21.48% and a negative net margin of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

About CEA Industries

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.