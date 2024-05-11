Short Interest in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Decreases By 44.5%

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the April 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSVO. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 485.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BSVO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.90. 110,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,910. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.07.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

