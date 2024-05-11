Hecla Mining’s (HL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform market weight rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.89.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HL

Hecla Mining Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.35. 11,276,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,528,746. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 2.21. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $6.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 172,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 22.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.