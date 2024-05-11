Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Short Interest Update

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the April 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Candel Therapeutics Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CADL traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.32. 514,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,468. Candel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.22). Analysts predict that Candel Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.