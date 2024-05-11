Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MIRM. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.73.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ MIRM traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 429,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $35.56.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $69.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.73 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.