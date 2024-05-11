Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BLBD. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.58.

NASDAQ BLBD traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.74. 1,096,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,102. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.52. Blue Bird had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 154.10%. The company had revenue of $317.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 57,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $1,899,546.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,893,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 57,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,899,546.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,812 shares in the company, valued at $9,893,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $208,575.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,115,159 shares of company stock worth $135,385,519 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth about $5,517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 36.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,292,000 after purchasing an additional 505,727 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 329,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after buying an additional 157,468 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

