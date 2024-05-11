Short Interest in BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU) Expands By 85.0%

BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the April 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BAIYU Stock Performance

Shares of BYU stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 16,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,371. BAIYU has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.29. The company has a market cap of $23.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.45.

BAIYU (NASDAQ:BYU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. BAIYU had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $31.62 million during the quarter.

BAIYU Company Profile

BAIYU Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

