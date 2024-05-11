Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Compass Digital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CDAQ stock remained flat at $10.79 on Friday. 10,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,009. Compass Digital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Digital Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Compass Digital Acquisition by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Compass Digital Acquisition by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 256,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 581,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 238,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

