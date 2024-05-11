Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Up 266.7% in April

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMTGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the April 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMT. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 236,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,917,000. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 94,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 58,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,214. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $23.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

