CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Down 50.5% in April

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the April 15th total of 18,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CHS Trading Up 0.1 %

CHS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.29. 7,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CHS has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.71.

CHS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

