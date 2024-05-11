Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.49% from the company’s previous close.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

NASDAQ RVMD traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $37.25. 1,013,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,267. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.46. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $40.21.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,418.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $46,485.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,050.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,418.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,705 shares of company stock worth $1,031,049. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,634,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,818,000 after buying an additional 4,309,611 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,981,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,904,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $20,793,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

