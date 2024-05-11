Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Lowered to $116.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,422,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,876,000 after buying an additional 1,008,294 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,982,000 after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 16.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,858,000 after buying an additional 1,184,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $764,604,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.