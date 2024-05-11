Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 1.4% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 605,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,326,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 94,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,213,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,617,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,344. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $207.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 65.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

