Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 98.74% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kamada’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Kamada Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,349. The stock has a market cap of $318.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. Kamada has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.53.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.71 million. Kamada had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 5.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

Kamada Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kamada by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 76,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

