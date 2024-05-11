Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 98.74% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kamada’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.76 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ KMDA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,349. The stock has a market cap of $318.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. Kamada has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.53.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.71 million. Kamada had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 5.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.
