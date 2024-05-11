Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,808. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.23 and a 200 day moving average of $221.71. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $183.29 and a 1-year high of $244.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

