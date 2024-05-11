Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1,237.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after buying an additional 447,937 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,601 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 108,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 47,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 173,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NYCB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,334,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,018,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.50 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Compass Point lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

