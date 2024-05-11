Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,928 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $629,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,416 shares of company stock worth $9,804,298 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $182.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,702,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,603,319. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.57 and a 200 day moving average of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $184.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.