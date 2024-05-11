Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,187 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Up 1.4 %

CMI stock traded up $4.03 on Friday, hitting $298.61. 755,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,647. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.36. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $304.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. Cummins’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 49.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,169 shares of company stock valued at $14,689,855. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.36.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

